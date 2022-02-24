ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Andover earlier this week, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a call from a dog walker reporting the discovery of possible human remains in the area of Route 28 and Interstate 495 north on Monday morning found a skull, a jaw bone, and an arm or leg bone, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Photographs of the bones were sent to a forensic anthropologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who confirmed that they were human remains, the DA’s office said.

The remains were transported to Boston for identification.

A search of the area remains ongoing.

State troopers are assisting Andover police with the investigation.

