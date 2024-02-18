SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after evidence of human skeletal remains was found in Saugus woods Sunday morning, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli announced.

A person walking their dog called police around 10 a.m. after finding the remains in the woods off David Drive. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for determination of a cause and manner of death and for identification purposes.

While this remains an active and ongoing investigation by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office and Saugus police, there is no known risk to the public.

