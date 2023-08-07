FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after human remains were found in Falmouth.

Officers found the remains while searching a wooded area off Gifford Street, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will take jurisdiction of the recovery scene, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)