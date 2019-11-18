Investigation underway after human skull found in woods in Blanford

BLANDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a human skull was found in the woods in Blanford on Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of partial remains discovered deep in the woods off Herrick Road around 10:30 a.m. confirmed the skull was that of a human, according to state police.

A state police K9 team trained in detecting human remains scoured the area but no additional body parts were found.

Investigators are working to identify the remains.

Police are urging anyone who engages in outdoor activities in the woods to keep an eye out for additional remains or belongings such as clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police Russell barracks at 413-862-3312.

