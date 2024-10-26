BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was stabbed in Hyde Park late Friday night stole a vehicle and crashed multiple times on the way to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 800 Hyde Park Av. around 10 p.m. learned the victim had driven themselves to a nearby hospital in a stolen vehicle to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation determined the man struck multiple vehicle on his way to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

