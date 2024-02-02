FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a wall collapse at a construction site in Falmouth on Friday that left two workers injured, one of whom was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Emergency crews could be seen around 2:30 p.m. focusing on a section of collapsed wall at a home under construction. They were able to free the victims, who were stabilized at the scene.

One of the victims was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Rhode Island.

The Occupational Safety and Health Association is aware of the incident and is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

