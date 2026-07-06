PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An untimely death investigation is underway after one man was found dead and another was found stabbed at a home in Peterborough, New Hampshire, on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Grove Street around 8:30 p.m. found a man dead in the driveway from what appeared to be gunshot injuries, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Another man was found suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident was the result of an interaction between the two men. There is no known threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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