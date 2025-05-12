BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an incident in the South End overnight that left a person in critical condition.

Boston EMS says a person was brought to the hospital from Washington Street and East Concord around 3 a.m.

Boston police have not said how that person was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

