Investigation underway after infant dies in Hudson

HUDSON, Mass. (WHDH) – The death of an infant in Hudson is under investigation, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Hudson Police responded Tuesday just before 8 a.m. to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant on Church Street.

Officials say the infant was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Department of Children and Families said the agency was aware of the death, writing, “The Department received a report on this tragic situation and we are investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.”

No additional details were immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with an investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)