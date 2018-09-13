Investigation underway after infant dies in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an infant died Thursday in Watertown, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Watertown police.

Officers responded about 2:16 p.m. to Watertown Street for reports of an unresponsive infant, police say.

The infant, a 5-month-old female, was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

No additional details were available.

The incident remains under investigation.

