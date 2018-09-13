Investigation underway after infant found dead at child care center in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an infant was found Thursday at a child car center in Watertown, officials said.
Officers responded about 2:16 p.m. to Strawberry Child Care on Watertown Street for reports of an unresponsive infant, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Watertown police.
The infant, a 5-month-old female, was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No additional details were available.
The incident remains under investigation.
