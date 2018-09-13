Investigation underway after infant found dead at child care center in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an infant was found Thursday at a child car center in Watertown, officials said.

Officers responded about 2:16 p.m. to Strawberry Child Care on Watertown Street for reports of an unresponsive infant, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Watertown police.

The infant, a 5-month-old female, was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No additional details were available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Watertown Police confirm the DA's office is investigating after a 4-5 month old baby was found unresponsive at Strawberry Child Care. Cause of death unknown. Parents have already come and picked up their kids @7News pic.twitter.com/we2ISaTn0t — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) September 13, 2018

