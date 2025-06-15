EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a juvenile boy was stabbed in Everett on Sunday.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off section of sidewalk at the intersection of Baker Road and Arlington Street around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators confirmed a young person was stabbed and was taken to a Boston hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)