EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a juvenile boy was stabbed in Everett on Sunday.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped-off section of sidewalk at the intersection of Baker Road and Arlington Street around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators confirmed a young person was stabbed and was taken to a Boston hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

