Investigation underway after landscaper finds human remains behind Wakefield home

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were found behind a home in Wakefield on Monday.

Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area behind a home on Lake Shore Drive after a landscaper found what appeared to be human bones, shoes, and clothing behind a shed, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests the human remains had been outside for an extended period of time.

Edson Pinto, who made the grim discovery, immediately called 911.

“When I went down there, I saw the jaw, and then I realized it was a body,” he told 7NEWS.

A representative of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to take custody of the remains so that an autopsy can be conducted in the hopes of identifying the person and determining their cause of death.

Patrick Saucier, who just purchased the home, was heaving work done before his family moves in next month.

“The guy who was doing the roof called me and said they just found a dead body in your backyard,” Saucier said.

The incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Wakefield police.

In a statement, Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory said, “We appreciate the patience and assistance of members of the public today as this investigation is conducted.”

No additional information was immediately available.

State Police K-9 now in Wakefield 6 hours after the grim discovery of human remains behind a shed#7news pic.twitter.com/1irfcx0TrQ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 17, 2019

Medical Examiner now in Wakefield where those human remains were discovered behind a shed this morning #7news pic.twitter.com/DvFCXEXyhC — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 17, 2019

