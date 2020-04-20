BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating what caused a large pile of trash to go up in flames in Boston late Sunday night.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 1580 VFW Parkway around 11:30 p.m. found the flames from the burning trash had extended to a nearby building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Crews quickly got the fire under control.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)