BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating what caused a large pile of trash to go up in flames in Boston late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 1580 VFW Parkway around 11:30 p.m. found the flames from the burning trash had extended to a nearby building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews quickly got the fire under control.

No additional information has been released.

