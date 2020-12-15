Investigation underway after mailbox explodes in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a mailbox exploded in Walpole late Friday night, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a loud explosion in the area of West Street near West Pine Drive around 10:30 p.m. found a mailbox that was decimated by a device that had exploded with “relatively powerful force,” according to the Walpole Police Department.

There were no reported injuries in the blast.

Police do not believe the owner of the mailbox was targeted.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Walpole police at 508-660-3633.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)