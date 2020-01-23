SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough police are investigating a report that a man followed a girl after school before exposing himself on Wednesday.

A student reported that a unknown man driving a black, newer model SUV in the area of Deerfoot and Flagg roads followed her, asked for directions, and then exposed himself to her, according to Southborough police.

The student safely got away from the situation and reported it to a parent, who then notified the police.

The suspect is a described as a white male with black hair, scruffy facial hair, and black, thick-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Newell or Det. Keith Nichols at 508-485-2121.

Southborough police are reminding parents to talk to their children and encourage them to walk or bike with other students, be aware of their surroundings, never go near a stranger’s car, never accept rides from a stranger, and to run away and scream if a stranger makes them feel uncomfortable.

