Investigation underway after man dies at beach in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a beach in Fairhaven on Saturday as a possible drowning, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man who was pulled from the water at Pope Beach around 3 p.m. located the victim, 59-year-old Brian Breton, along with a pair of witnesses, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Breton was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Breton entered the water after he and a friend parked their vehicle at the bottom of Hacker Street, the district attorney’s office said.

A witness who was already in the water is said to have told police that he saw Breton swim about 30 feet out into about three feet of water but 15 minutes later the victim was floating face down.

The witness said he initially believed the victim was “just floating or viewing marine life” but realized something was wrong after about 45 seconds.

The witness and friend pulled Breton from the water and immediately called 911.

It’s unclear if Breton suffered a medical emergency while in the water.

An autopsy will be conducted but foul play is not suspected.

