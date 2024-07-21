LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal emergency at Long Pond in Lakeville on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a 5 p.m. request from the Environmental Police for the dive team and police boat to search for a man in his 60s who went missing earlier in the day found the man around 45 minutes later, according to Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

