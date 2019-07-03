Investigation underway after man drowns in Framingham pond

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man drowned in a pond in Framingham on Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man in need of assistance at Learned Pond around 12:45 p.m. pulled a 50-year-old man from a secluded swimming spot, according to the Framingham Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead after resuscitation attempts failed.

Police say the man was swimming in an unsupervised part of the pond.

No additional information was immediately available.

