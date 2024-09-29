BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a man dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 849 Cummins Highway around 1 a.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)