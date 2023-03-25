BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in Brockton early Saturday morning, officials said.

Brockton police officers investigating a robbery were driving down Belmont Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when they spotted a man laying on the ground, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation revealed the 41-year-old man was suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

