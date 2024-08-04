BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed on Amory Terrace in Roxbury early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

