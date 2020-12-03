Investigation underway after man fatally struck by commuter rail train in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Acton on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Central and Elm streets around 12 p.m. found a deceased man on the train tracks, according to the Transit Police Department.

A preliminary investigation reportedly suggests that the man intentionally entered the right of way in front of the train.

Foul play is not suspected, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

