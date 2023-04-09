ATHOL, Mass.(WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Athol on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Daniel Shays Highway found the driver and passenger of the vehicle that hit the man administering aid to the victim.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

