RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Randolph late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of North Main and Gordon streets around 10:30 p.m. found a 56-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Milton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2019 Toyota 4 Runner SUV that struck him remained at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

