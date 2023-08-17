SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Wednesday, officials said.

State police say the person who died was a 65-year-old Saugus man who was known to hike the reservation.

State troopers and local police could be seen gathered at the scene. Officials say his body was found around 6:05 p.m. yesterday by a family friend who, along with family members and other friends, had been searching for him. His name has not been released.

The man’s body was found a few hundred yards into the reservation adjacent to a large rock formation that rises to a height of 30-plus feet. Whether he fell from the higher location remains part of the ongoing investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

