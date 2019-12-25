Investigation underway after man found dead behind Gold Medal Bakery in Fall River on Christmas Eve

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the woods behind Gold Medal Bakery in Fall River on Christmas Eve, officials said.

Officers responding to a wooded area behind the Bay Street bakery around 5:30 p.m. found the body of 39-year-old Gary Werra, of Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation that included interviews with witnesses led to the arrest of Jose Amador, 23, of Fall River, the district attorney’s office said.

Amador is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Fall River District Court on a charge of murder.

No additional information was immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Fall River police with the investigation.

