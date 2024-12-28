ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in his backyard in Abington on Friday night, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Plymouth Street around 7:30 p.m. found a 43-year-old man dead in his backyard, according to a statement issued by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The man’s name has not been released.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction and will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance, but preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call MSP at 508-894-2584.

