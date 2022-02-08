STRATFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a burned-out home in New Hampshire on Monday afternoon, officials announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a blaze at a mobile home on Cheever Road in Stratford around 4:15 p.m. encountered heavy smoke and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey and Stratford Hollow Fire Chief Charles Stinson III said in a joint news release.

Bystanders were able to rescue a woman from the home but firefighters later found a man dead during suppression efforts, officials said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)