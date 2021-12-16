BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in East Boston on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call in the area of 7 Shelby St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. found the man in a parked vehicle suffering from traumatic injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a blue tarp covering a black Infiniti sedan that was later towed away. Cambridge police cruisers were also spotted in the area.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)