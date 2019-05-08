Investigation underway after man found dead in Dorchester home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Wednesday in a home in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Milton Avenue pronounced the man dead on arrival, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police have not yet determined if the victim, whose name has not been released, died from a gunshot.

Dozens of detectives could be seen scouring the area outside of the home. The neighborhood has been sealed off with crime tape.

Anxious neighbors say they are unnerved by the deadly discovery.

“I always walk up and down here. No problem,” one resident told 7News. “I’m surprised.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

An investigation is ongoing.

Boston Police confirming someone is dead inside 66 Milton Ave in Dorchester…unclear how person died #7news pic.twitter.com/AtD1Y4KnHg — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 8, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)