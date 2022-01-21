(WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a home filled with more than 100 snakes earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers responding to a wellbeing request at a home in Pomfret, Maryland, on Wednesday evening found an unconscious 49-year-old man lying on the floor, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The snakes, many of which were venomous, were said to be in tanks situated on racks inside the home.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s cause of death.

Reptile experts from North Carolina and Virginia are helping Charles County Animal Control relocate the snakes.

