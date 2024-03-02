PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a marsh in Plymouth on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 8:42 a.m. reporting a man had been found unresponsive and face-down in a small body of water along Water Street found a 47-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

His name has not been released.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, accepted jurisdiction, and will determine the cause and manner of death. Preliminarily, foul play is not suspected.

