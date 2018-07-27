Investigation underway after man found dead in NH home

BARRINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside his home in Barrington, officials said.

Few details were available but Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Friday that there was an “ongoing investigation into the untimely death of an adult male.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

More information will be released when it becomes available, MacDonald said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)