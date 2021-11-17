WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a room at motel in Wareham on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews performing a wellbeing check at the Village Hotel on Cranberry Highway found a 31-year-old man dead inside of his room, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death and law enforcement sources said that there was some sort of violent struggle in the man’s room.

Sources added that the man’s pickup truck is also missing from the motel’s parking lot.

Homicide detectives have since sealed off the crime scene with yellow police tape.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Wareham police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

