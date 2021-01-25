Investigation underway after man found dead in woods in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in the woods in Dedham on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 205 Providence Highway found the deceased individual, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, may have been homeless and living in the woods, officials noted.

There were no signs of foul play reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Dedham police with the investigation.

