LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside a burning dumpster in Lowell early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported dumpster fire at 16 Middle St. around 5:30 a.m. found the deceased man, according to Lowell police. His name has not been released.

Police say that a preliminary investigation suggests there was no foul play.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)