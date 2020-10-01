Investigation underway after man hit over the head with bottle, found bleeding in Dorchester street

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Dorchester was seriously injured after he was hit over the head with a bottle and left bleeding in the street.

First responders found the man lying in Belden Street around 7:15 p.m., according to Boston police.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances around the altercation.

A man has been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

