DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a man was injured in a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wrentham Street around 11:45 p.m. found a male victim at the scene.

He was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

