CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a trailer fire in Chicopee early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze in the area of 20 Quail Drive just after midnight found a residential trailer fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

Crews entered the trailer while battling the fire and found the victim dead inside. His name has not been released.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are assisting Chicopee fire officials with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

