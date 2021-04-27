Investigation underway after man killed in crash on I-495 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury that left man dead Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash on the southbound side of the highway around 12:15 p.m. found a sedan that had rolled over in the median near the exit to Main Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash reconstruction and crime scene specialists were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No addition details were immediately available.

UPDATE This crash, sadly, resulted in the fatality of an adult male motorist. We will update with more information when appropriate. https://t.co/c7XHL9yGYA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 27, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)