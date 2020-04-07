Investigation underway after man killed in crash on I-95 in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Walpole Street around 9:45 a.m. found a Ford C-Max that had collided with a Volkswagen Jetta, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The operator of the Volkswagen, a 56-year-old man from Norwood, was pronounced dead at Norwood Hospital. His name has not been released.

The operator of the Ford, a 45-year-old woman from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was not injured.

A preliminary investigation showed the Ford was traveling north when it struck the Volkswagen, causing it to veer into the median and hit a tree, state police said.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending