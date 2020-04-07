Investigation underway after man killed in crash on I-95 in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near Walpole Street around 9:45 a.m. found a Ford C-Max that had collided with a Volkswagen Jetta, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The operator of the Volkswagen, a 56-year-old man from Norwood, was pronounced dead at Norwood Hospital. His name has not been released.

The operator of the Ford, a 45-year-old woman from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was not injured.

A preliminary investigation showed the Ford was traveling north when it struck the Volkswagen, causing it to veer into the median and hit a tree, state police said.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

