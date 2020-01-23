Investigation underway after man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left a man dead on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 48 Julliette St. around 7:15 p.m. found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

