FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed by police during an altercation in Fall River on Monday evening.

Two officers were called to Anthony Harden’s home on Lowell Street around 5:40 p.m. after a woman told them he sexually assaulted her over the weekend, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

At 6:05 p.m., the officers responded to an apartment on Melville Street, where a fight allegedly broke out between Harden and two officers.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a knife was present, the district attorney’s office noted.

Harden was said to be shot during the struggle with officers. He was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured but they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

