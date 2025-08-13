BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Boston on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Stoughton Street found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The man was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators could be seen gathering evidence in two taped-off scenes. One on Stoughton Street and the other on Columbia Road, where officers could be seen looking through two parked cars.

Officials say the two scenes are connected to the same shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

