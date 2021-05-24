Investigation underway after man shot in broad daylight in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after police say a man was shot in broad daylight Monday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Bowdoin Street around 4:20 p.m. where officers were placing evidence markers along a stretch of sidewalk.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor said they believe they saw a child in the back seat of a silver car that was involved in the shooting.

No further details have been released.

