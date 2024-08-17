BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dorchester early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Dakota Street around 2 a.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)