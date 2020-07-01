BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation into a shooting in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a shooting on Dewey Street just after midnight found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

