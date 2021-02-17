WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting left a 21-year-old man injured in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Earle and Elizabeth streets around 2:20 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot outside of a residence, according to Worcester police.

He was transported to a hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

