Investigation underway after man shot, injured in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Worcester Monday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Pleasant and Piedmont streets around 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area, according to a release issued by police.

Upon their arrival, they learned a 20-year-old man had arrived at a local emergency room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

Authorities at the scene discovered three vehicles and three buildings had been damaged by gunfire on Hawley Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-799-8651.

